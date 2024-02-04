Winton's Harbour gives the Sharks some bite

Winton's reputation as a western Queensland cradle for rugby league players took another step forward this week when two young women who played their junior football for the Diamantina Devils ran on for junior NRLW teams in NSW on the weekend.
Former Wintonite Makenzi Nelson was the fullback in the Newcastle Knights team that played the Central Coast Roosters in round one of the U17 Lisa Fiaola Cup contest, while Koolee Harbour took to the field for the Cronulla Sharks in the U19 Tarsha Gale Cup.
Cementing her ability, Koolee, playing as five-eighth, scored a try and helped her team to a 22-18 win over Wests Tigers.
In the words of her father Travis Harbour, Koolee has been going to Diamantina Devils games since she was in the pram, pulling on a blue and yellow jersey for Under 6s and playing all the way through to Under 12s, alongside her four older brothers.
"She's used to tough contests, growing up with her brothers," he said. "She held her own all the way through."
That included playing with a Blackall team in the Laurie Spina Shield competition in Townsville as a youngster, playing in north west school teams, and then trialling and making a Northern Queensland girls team, which she captained and took to a competition win against Brisbane metropolitan teams.
Mr Harbour said Koolee had played league, union and sevens football when she attended boarding school at John Paul College in Brisbane, concentrating more seriously on her rugby league game in senior last year.
"She graduated on a Friday and drove down to Cronulla on the Sunday," he said, explaining that she'd been recruited by Sharks talent scouts.
"It's a big step for her - it's a long way to go, but she's found part-time work.
"She's down there for the year and we'll see what happens."
Ideally, making the NSW women's competition for her age group would be next.
Mr Harbour said the expansion of the women's game at NRLW level, which would need another influx of players if mooted plans came to fruition, was lifting skilfulness and giving women such as Koolee lots of opportunities.
"The development of the women's game has boosted the whole sport," he said, adding that everyone was very excited for his daughter, not least her brothers, some of whom had played at a high level for the Melbourne Storm before injuries struck.
"They're telling her, make the most of your opportunities - sport isn't forever," he said.
Winton's greatest Sharks supporter happens to be the mayor, Gavin Baskett, who said having Koolee play for his club made it even better.
"Winton people keep making in the NRL - it just goes to show that if you've got the passion and the drive, you can reach your dreams," he said. "It's a great incentive for others to have a go."
Koolee and Makenzi join ex-Winton players Kurt Mann, now in his 11th year in the NRL, and Noel Solomon, who played with the North Sydney Bears between 1992-94 before coming off the bench as part of the inaugural North Queensland Cowboys team in 1995.
