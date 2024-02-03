Queensland Country Life
Amarula Dorpers crack half century with $50,000 ram

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
February 4 2024 - 8:44am
Top buyers Phil and Trish Palmer, Ivanhoe with Justin, Sam, Flynn, Jack and Lorroi Kirkby, Amarula Dorpers alongside Matt Campion and John Settree, Nutrien.
Amarula Dorpers of Gravesend have reached new heights at their 21st annual on-property sale by setting an impressive new top price of $50,000. The family operated stud cracked the half century mark through Amarula 221391 selling to return buyers Phil and Trish Palmer, Ivanhoe.

