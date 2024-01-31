Queensland Country Life
LifeFlight Rescue crews help record number of people

January 31 2024 - 2:00pm
LifeFlight helicopters attending a multi-vehicle accident in the Toowoomba region. Picture: Supplied
LifeFlight Australia helped a record 7455 people in 2023, a 15 per cent increase on the previous year.

