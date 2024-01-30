London locals swap city life for Stanthorpe vineyard

First time farmers Caitlin and Nick Roberts are the new owners of Ravenscroft Vineyard in Stanthorpe.
Originally from Central London, the couple saw an opportunity for a life change while they were visiting family in the region, after meeting local vineyard owner, Mark Ravenscroft, who was looking to sell.
"We came across from London and we were visiting family, we happened to come out and do a wine tasting and met Mark Ravenscroft who is a well-known winemaker in the region," Mr Roberts said.
"He told us he was selling his vineyard and we thought it was a unique opportunity to actually have a real-life change from living in Central London."
Ms Roberts, who grew up on the Gold Coast and later moved overseas, said that she was not keen on the idea of long work commutes and raising a family in London and was drawn to the idea of a slower pace in a "less cramped" location to raise a family.
"We've always loved food and wine, and it was important for us to have a business where we could work from home and spend time with our daughter," Caitlin said.
The couple secured a first start loan from the QRIDA to assist with the purchase of Ravenscroft Vineyard.
"I found QRIDA on a Google search and we got the First Start Loan in 2021," Mr Roberts said.
Whilst it has been a steep learning curve for the first time farmers, they have three vintages completed, renovations underway and plans to increase grape output.
"I think there has been a lot of colourful language over the last couple of years, I've never driven a tractor or a forklift before and we've acquired loads of new skills," Nick said.
"You've got to be adaptable, you've got to have that mindset that things can change very quickly, and you've got to think on your feet, but ultimately it's a really rewarding".
The couple said they were grateful for the support they have received from the Stanthorpe community, including winemakers and neighbours.
"We've definitely had a lot of help from fellow winemakers, from neighbours, people that we've met around here and when things go wrong, we have people to call up," Caitlin said.
