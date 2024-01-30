Queensland Country Life
Home/News

London locals swap city life for Stanthorpe vineyard

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New owners of Ravenscroft Vineyard in Stanthorpe, Nick and Caitlin Roberts with their daughter. Picture: QRIDA
New owners of Ravenscroft Vineyard in Stanthorpe, Nick and Caitlin Roberts with their daughter. Picture: QRIDA

First time farmers Caitlin and Nick Roberts are the new owners of Ravenscroft Vineyard in Stanthorpe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.