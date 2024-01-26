Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Casino livestock saleyards back in business under new management

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outcross Agri-Services general manager Tom Newsome is now leading a new team tasked with managing the Casino livestock selling centre. Picture: Supplied
Outcross Agri-Services general manager Tom Newsome is now leading a new team tasked with managing the Casino livestock selling centre. Picture: Supplied

The multi-million dollar livestock selling centre at Casino, NSW, will open its doors to public buying for the first time in seven months next Friday, February 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.