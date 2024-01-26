Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Longreach paramedic honoured with Ambulance Service Medal on Australia Day

January 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longreach paramedic Erin Saltmarsh. Picture: Supplied
Longreach paramedic Erin Saltmarsh. Picture: Supplied

Queensland Ambulance Service's Longreach Senior Operations Supervisor Erin Saltmarsh has received an Ambulance Service Medal as part of the Australia Day 2024 Honours List.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.