Longreach paramedic honoured with Ambulance Service Medal on Australia Day

Queensland Ambulance Service's Longreach Senior Operations Supervisor Erin Saltmarsh has received an Ambulance Service Medal as part of the Australia Day 2024 Honours List.
Officer Saltmarsh was recognised for her emergency response leadership for large remote events like the Big Red Bash at Birdsville, for natural disaster response, and for her passion in supporting her remote teams with their work.
The ASM recognises distinguished service as a member of an Australian ambulance service.
Officer Saltmarsh's distinguished ambulance career with QAS began 14 years ago as a paramedic at Mackay Ambulance Station before being promoted to Office-in-Charge while working at Finch Hatton in 2012 then moving to the Mackay as OIC where she stayed until 2022, when she was promoted to the central west district's Longreach-based SOS role.
During this time, Officer Saltmarsh developed her skills as one of QAS's emergency response leaders, being recognised for her exemplary large event planning and management and her ability to bring together all stakeholders to ensure these events run safely and with a high standard of medical care to patrons.
"I love the unpredictability of these events, but I also really like the planning because if you put the effort into a good plan, it will normally go well, but if you fail to plan, then you can encounter problems," Officer Saltmarsh said.
"I always like to look back on previous events, looking at what went well, what didn't and what we can do to improve each year as we move forward."
Officer Saltmarsh has also been deployed several times to major natural disaster responses and to the QAS State Emergency Management Unit because of her expert emergency response skills.
In her day-to-day SOS role, Officer Saltmarsh provides leadership and oversight to nine remote Queensland Health hospital-based ambulances and one Queensland Health multipurpose health centre and is passionate about supporting the paramedics and health centre staff working in the remote regions.
"Out here you can feel quite isolated and lonely at times, especially if you haven't come out here with your family, or you're working long hours, you may not get a great deal of engagement with people outside work and you can fall into a bit of a hole," Officer Saltmarsh said.
"In the past I've just thought about how I'd be feeling and might like to be treated and try to do this for our staff, so I get to know them and what their interests are, give them a call or pop into the station when I can.
"Early on, one of our directors suggested I take a loaf of fresh bread with me when I visit the remote teams, which I've done, and they've loved it.
"It's often something so small like that, which really makes their day and makes them feel thought about and cared for."
Officer Saltmarsh said her nomination for the Ambulance Service Medal came as a shock to her.
"It was very emotional - I couldn't believe it and I was shocked," she said.
"I know I work hard, but I'm not the only one - there are so many other people who work extremely hard in our field and who deserve the recognition as well.
"So, I felt shocked and proud, but I also felt there are plenty of others who deserve this."
QAS Commissioner Craig Emery said Officer Saltmarsh's efforts have ensured continuity of service and health practitioner and patient safety in the out-of-hospital environment in remote Queensland.
"Officer Saltmarsh's service has strengthened the connections and relationships that support proactive access to emergency health services in some of Queensland's most remote and disadvantaged communities," Mr Emery said.
"Officer Saltmarsh's integrity, leadership and work ethic are highly regarded not only by her peers and across the organisation, but also by the communities she serves.
"Officer Saltmarsh's contribution to the central west district, central region and the broader QAS has been exceptional and we're very proud of her."
