Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Meet the brothers who grew a business on their own after abattoir closure

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated January 23 2024 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat and Damien McMahon established McMahon Brothers Quality Meats in 2010. Picture: Kelly Mason
Pat and Damien McMahon established McMahon Brothers Quality Meats in 2010. Picture: Kelly Mason

After the closure of Killarney Abattoir and Condamine River Meats in 2010, Pat and Damien McMahon found themselves with jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.