Tropical Cyclone Kirrily aims up on North Queensland coast | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 22 2024 - 5:00pm
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is expected to form on Tuesday and cross the North Queensland coast on Thursday as a category three storm, somewhere between Innisfail and Airlie Beach.

