Cattle listings up 43pc online

Cattle offerings lifted again last week, rising 43 per cent to 11,281 head. Clearance remained strong at 85pc, and value over reserve also showed a positive increase, up $21 to $151.
Liveweight prices per head were strong for almost every category for steers and heifers, with breeding stock more of a mixed bag. With the exception of steers under 200kg, clearance was very strong, with heavy steers in the 400kg plus range rebounding from the previous week's 7pc fall to post a 9pc gain in price for a 99pc clearance.
In contrast to sub 200kg steers, sub 200kg heifers were in high demand, with the smaller offering of 146 head achieving a 100pc clearance rate and a 32pc lift in average LW price. There was a strong offering across heifers in the 200kg - 400kg weight range with clearance around 86pc and good price rises in two categories.
There were 5010 head offered, with the largest offering in the 330-400kg range which achieved a clearance of 98pc.
Steers in the 330-400kg category averaged $1346/head, with prices ranging from 282 - 403c and averaging 366c/kg lwt - a rise of 4pc.
From St George, a line of 91 Angus cross steers aged 12 to 15 months and weighing 348kg returned $1330/head, or 382c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Upper Bingara, NSW.
The next largest offering was for steers 280-330kg with 1390 head - triple the offering on the previous week - for an average $1214/head and an 88pc clearance. Prices ranged from 295 - 439c and averaged 401c/kg lwt, also a 4pc rise.
From Texas, NSW, two lines of 102 Angus steers aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 320kg returned $1388/head, or 434c/kg lwt. One line will travel to a buyer in Tamworth, NSW and other to Toobeah.
Steers 200-280kg and 400kg+ were the standout in terms of price and clearance, both up 9pc in average liveweight prices and with clearances of 94pc and 99pc respectively.
Female stock joined the market in large numbers last week, with a 50pc rise to 3410 head. The 400kg + category was significantly up, rising 232pc to 378 head. Despite the larger offering, every article sold, and prices lifted by $90 to $1363.
From Cooma, NSW, a line of 15 Angus heifers aged 15 to 16 months and weighing 456kg returned $2220/head, or 487c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bega, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 970 head and averaged $783/head - up $34 for a 85pc clearance. Prices ranged from 237-395c and averaged 324c/kg lwt.
From Willow Tree, NSW, a line of 29 Angus heifers aged 6.5 to 8.5 months and weighing 205kg returned $810/head, or 395c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Mendooran, NSW.
Heifers 280-330kg continued their strong run in terms of offering, up 50pc to 983. Despite the volume increase, clearance reached 87pc. Prices stayed relatively flat week on week ranging from 245-497c and averaging 321c/kg lwt.
From Meandarra, a line of 56 Angus/UltraBlack heifers aged 13 to 15 months and weighing 326kg returned $1205/head, or 370c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Glen innes, NSW.
After the previous week's 40pc increase in offered stock, breeding articles fell back last week in most categories with the exception of Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers and station mated cows and calves.
SM cows and calves registered a larger offering of 424 head, up over 400pc from the 78 head offered the previous week. The higher volume met a still-healthy 76pc clearance while prices dipped $51 to 1809/head.
From Upper Horton, NSW, a line of 37 Droughtmaster cross cows aged 36 to 41 months and weighing 391kg returned $1740/head, or 445c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Goondiwindi.
PTIC heifers registered a larger offering of 1079 head and averaged 1823/head - down $68 for a 48pc clearance.
From Inverell, NSW, a line of 14 Angus heifers aged 20 to 22 months and weighing 442kg returned $2500/head, or 566c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer from Dee Why, NSW.
The second week of sheep and lamb sales for 2024 registered a much stronger offering of 90,322 head, with demand falling but still extremely healthy at an 80pc clearance rate. The larger offering resulted in falls for average value over reserve levels and the crossbred lamb average price, although the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator jumped a further 19c/kg carcase weight.
The market mostly responded strongly to the larger overall offering, with 10 categories rising in price and four falling. The falls were mostly led by lamb categories, which can be attributed to the large yardings on offer, with crossbred lambs seeing over 30,000 head and Merino wether lambs seeing just shy of 15,000 head.
The joined and non-station mated ewe categories recorded much higher numbers, with 8927 joined ewes and 24,597 NSM ewes while prices strengthened for the majority of categories.
Processors were active, with 5pc of the sold offering being secured by a processor buyer. Processors were mainly active on Merino types, buying older wethers and ewe hoggets, while crossbred lambs were also keenly sought. Processors looked interstate to fill orders, with plenty of movement between Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and NSW.
Crossbred lambs totalled 30,403 head with prices falling by $9 to average $108/head and an 80pc clearance.
From Snowtown, SA, a line of 320 White Suffolk/Merino Jul/Aug '23 mixed sex lambs weighing 43kg lwt returned $133/head, or 313c/kg.
Merino wether lamb offerings reached 14,833 head, with the offering selling from $46 to $120, to average $68/head - falling $5. Demand was strong with an 87pc clearance achieved and a $9 average value over reserve.
From Naracoorte, SA, a line of 740 Poll Merino wethers Mar/Apr '23 drop and weighing 44kg lwt returned $119/head, or 270c/kg.
Merino ewes were keenly sought, with the 9590 head returning a 90pc clearance and prices rising by $22 to average $100/head.
From Tottenham, NSW, a line of 150 Merino ewes aged 2.5 years old and weighing 70kg returned $174/head.
