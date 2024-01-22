Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cattle listings up 43pc online

January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle listings up 43pc online
Cattle listings up 43pc online

CATTLE

Cattle offerings lifted again last week, rising 43 per cent to 11,281 head. Clearance remained strong at 85pc, and value over reserve also showed a positive increase, up $21 to $151.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.