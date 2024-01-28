Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Southern Queensland sorghum harvest under way

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
January 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Queensland sorghum harvest under way
Southern Queensland sorghum harvest under way

New crop sorghum harvest kicked off last week adding further pressure to the already soft grain prices across the Darling Downs and the broader southern Queensland region. It will be a long, drawn-out harvest that will extend for several months, with plantings dates stretching from September into January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.