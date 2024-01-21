Winton cowboy wins Toyota Star Maker competition

A Winton cowboy has taken out one of the country music industry's biggest awards in Tamworth, NSW.
Wade Forster was announced the 2024 Toyota Star Maker at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Sunday night to a huge applause from his fans in the crowd.
The 25-year-old was in shock when his name was called out as the winner after performing his songs, Second Chance and Rodeo Romeo.
"I'd like to thank my cowboys and cowgirls for coming down and supporting me," he said on the night.
"I've seen you all year, they've come a long way from...all over Australia."
In 2017, Wade left his hometown of Winton to pursue a career opportunity in refrigeration in Mount Isa.
But he bought his first guitar via Facebook for $50 and taught himself how to play in his spare time.
While he has since made a name for himself playing around western Queensland, in 2023 he performed for his biggest crowd yet at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena for Luke Combs after becoming friends with supporting act, Cody Johnson, during the tour.
Star Maker coordinator and judge Cheryl Brown, said the decision-making process was never easy for the judges, and tonight was no exception.
"Over the past couple of months, we've had the opportunity to watch each of the incredible finalists on their journey to the grand final, but after careful consideration, we felt Wade was most ready to take the next step," Ms Brown said.
"Each year, the Toyota Star Maker competition provides a platform for emerging Australian country music artists, no matter the outcome of the grand final. While there can only be one winner, the nine grand finalists should be proud of their performances tonight, and their growth throughout the competition.
"We look forward to seeing what's in store for the remaining finalists and wish them all the best for the future."
The competition has produced famous names like Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Travis Collins, James Blundell, Beccy Cole, Lyn Bowtell, Kaylee Bell and Blake O'Connor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.