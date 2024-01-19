Queensland Country Life
Call for central west to help out with sticky problem

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 19 2024 - 4:03pm
Sticky florestina plants, giving an idea of their height and shape. Picture: DAF
The call has gone out to land managers in Queensland's central west to be on the lookout for the invasive, toxic weed known as sticky florestina as concerns mount that it's rapidly beginning to take hold.

