Call for central west to help out with sticky problem

The call has gone out to land managers in Queensland's central west to be on the lookout for the invasive, toxic weed known as sticky florestina as concerns mount that it's rapidly beginning to take hold.
The Central West Region Pest Partnership Group has sounded the alarm, saying Florestina tripteris had accelerated its rate of spread over the last 12 months and was posing a particular threat to grazing in the region.
First cropping up in the central west in Blackall in the 1960s, the weed is currently confirmed in Blackall-Tambo, Barcaldine and Longreach council areas, and a possible biosecurity breach into the Winton shire last December was also being investigated.
The Barcaldine Regional Council's Good Neighbour program was emphasising land management practices to stop sticky florestina spreading in 2019, when it was estimated that contaminated pasture covered more than 60,000 hectares across Barcaldine and Tambo regions.
CWRPPG chair Jeff Newton said this week that with good rain having been received, the central west had perfect conditions for the weed to spring up and potentially get a foothold in new locations.
Even though sticky florestina is not yet a declared prohibited/restricted species like parthenium, it is toxic to stock and can invade native pastures and timber areas.
"Even in dry conditions, as it dies, sticky florestina can still manage to set hundreds of seeds per plant, ready to germinate and flourish with any moisture we manage to get in the summer season," Mr Newton said.
"We usually see it along roads and fence lines, but we're also seeing it in isolated scrub areas on properties, raising our concerns that this toxic nasty could be flourishing and increasing its spread unreported.
"The grazing industry is the largest economic sector in the central west and generates millions (of dollars), so tackling weeds like sticky florestina that can harm livestock, native pastures and production is of high priority."
Mr Newton encouraged local landholders to be familiar with the weed so that when it does crop up it can be dealt with as soon as possible.
"Understanding weed hygiene and ways to minimise movement of seeds is also important," he said.
"If you see or suspect sticky florestina, please contact your Rural Lands Officer as soon as possible, and ensure that all vehicles and machinery are washed down as per your biosecurity obligations.
"With the weed cropping up in public areas like roadsides, those working and travelling in our region can also help by being familiar and to ensure early detection and action."
Sticky florestina has small white, sometimes pink to purplish coloured flowers.
The entire plant is covered in very short, sticky white hairs and can be confused with parthenium weed.
Both plants have a similar flower, however the parthenium plant forms a rosette-type leaf structure.
The Central West Region Pest Partnership Group is made up of Rural Lands Officers and CEOs from RAPAD's seven member councils and representatives from Desert Channels Queensland, AgForce, Transport and Main Roads, and Biosecurity Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.