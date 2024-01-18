Forget BoM this farmer says swallows predict rain

From birds, to radars, humans have always looked for the perfect way to predict the weather and it seems the animal kingdom might be the best bet following recent less-than-accurate forecasts.
Since the dawn of time, we have all relied on weather patterns to plan our next move and have in turn searched for the perfect "crystal ball" to understand Mother Nature.
In recent months, the Bureau of Meteorology has left the agricultural industry in a huff following a bungled prediction of a hot and dry summer which left regions with rain tallies of several hundred millimetres at the back end of the year.
At Yankalilla, SA, dairyfarmer Gary Dalitz has been mowing hay in the second week of January because of the wet weather, something he never thought he would do.
Prior to the downpours, he noticed swallows rebuilding their nests around the dairy, which indicated the dry summer forecast was not as it seemed.
"Every other time we've seen the swallows building their nests, we've gone on to have four to six weeks of wet weather," he said.
"We use them as a bit of a long range forecast and put a bit more faith in them than other predictions.
"As soon as we saw them building nests we thought the forecast of a long, hot and dry summer couldn't be accurate."
Also a kangaroo shooter, Mr Dalitz said does with multiple joeys in their pouches were also a sign of wet weather.
"Around 2016, when we had our last sort of fairly wet winter, I shot a few does with twins so I was thinking we were in for a wet winter," he said.
"The same thing happened at the start of last year, and we did have some wet weather before it dried right off in the spring.
"I've only shot one night so far this year, and there have only been four does, but they had no joeys, so that might be an indicator of a drier start."
Back in 2009, Stock Journal reporter Alisha Fogden spoke with Ian 'Rocky' Smith, late of Rendelsham, who said to be a successful farmer, you needed to study animals, birds and the weather to be able to forecast what was coming up.
He said when there was a drought approaching, emus and kangaroos would move closer to water, or when the river was about to rise, pelicans would nest higher, or when a cow would skip across the paddock, it was about to rain.
Similarly, Stock Journal worked with guest weather expert Nellie in the 2000s, who would look at the moon phases, the patterns of ants and how glossy gum leaves were to determine the month's weather forecast.
With an almost unlimited amount of weather prediction options out there, should we put as much stock in the Bureau as we do, or will you look to other "tried and true" methods to make your decisions?
Let us know in the comments below.
