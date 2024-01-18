Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Forget BoM this farmer says swallows predict rain

Katie Jackson
By Katie Jackson
January 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birds building nests and kangaroos moving closer to water are just some indicators of changing weather patterns according to SA aggies. Pictures digitally altered
Birds building nests and kangaroos moving closer to water are just some indicators of changing weather patterns according to SA aggies. Pictures digitally altered

From birds, to radars, humans have always looked for the perfect way to predict the weather and it seems the animal kingdom might be the best bet following recent less-than-accurate forecasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson

Journalist

Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.