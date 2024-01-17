Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Debate over Wild Dog Barrier Fence cost overruns and future of the fence

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 18 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wild Dog Barrier Fence is 5614km long, passing through Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia.
The Wild Dog Barrier Fence is 5614km long, passing through Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia.

A shortfall in funding for the 2500km Wild Dog Barrier Fence in Queensland has brought on renewed debate around the future of the fence, and how it should be funded, in state and local government circles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.