Young guns of Santa Gertrudis breed rewarded at youth camp

Mia Doering's passion for the beef industry began on her family's Santa Gertrudis stud at Tansey, but she'll soon expand her industry knowledge after receiving a scholarship to travel to the US later this year.
The 24-year-old was among 125 beef lovers at last week's Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp at Warwick.
Run by the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association, children from 7-17 travelled from across Australia to attend.
Ms Doering was named the RJ Kleberg youth ambassador, a scholarship named after one of the founders of the Santa breed.
It's awarded to a group leader that asserts and immerses themselves in the camp.
The society will sponsor Mia's travel to the US in July, where the breed originated.
"This scholarship is really special to me because my dad, Andrew Doering, was the second recipient back in 1993," she said.
"Our stud, Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis stud, is a family owned business and I work very closely with my dad in our day to day stud operations.
"This was my fifth year as a group leader, but I've been attending this camp since I was very young."
After school, Ms Doering embarked on a gap year in the Kimberly region.
She hopes the scholarship will allow her to expand her knowledge on the industry.
"This will be my first big trip overseas and I'm very excited to see the American beef industry for myself and definitely use that knowledge to immerse myself in the industry here at home," she said.
Another major winner from the youth camp was Natalie Mulcahy, who claimed champion herdsperson and a donated Santa heifer as her prize.
The age champion winners were Ruby Dockrill (7-8 years), Zane Foster (9-10 years), Bethany Mulcahy (11-12 years), Natalie Mulcahy (13-14 years), and Blake Petroff (14-15 years).
The junior youth encouragement award winner was Liam Dau whike the Big S Encouragement Award went to Lily Chambers and Dominic Edwards.
Junior champion parader was taken out by Hunter Ellem, while Zane Foster took home reserve.
In the senior competition, champion parader was won by Kynan Petroff, with Charlee Pennell won reserve.
Overall grand champion parader was Hunter Ellem and grand champion judge was Florence Milbank.
