Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Curra power outages to be tackled by upgrade

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unreliable power supply in the Gympie region is being addressed by Ergon Energy. File pic
Unreliable power supply in the Gympie region is being addressed by Ergon Energy. File pic

A petition demanding a more reliable power supply in the Gympie region should see the problem resolved with a promised upgrade to the network by the energy supplier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.