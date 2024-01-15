Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Blackleg rearing its head, vets warn

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 16 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaccinating young cattle at branding and again at weaning is the accepted protection against blackleg, vets say. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Vaccinating young cattle at branding and again at weaning is the accepted protection against blackleg, vets say. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

A wave of blackleg may have swept through parts of western Queensland last November but vets are warning that doesn't mean it won't happen again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.