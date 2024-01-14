Queensland Country Life
Cloncurry, Winton women make a power play for cricketing glory

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
January 14 2024 - 6:00pm
The winning Queensland Country Women's team and coaches. Picture: Supplied
Years of playing backyard cricket with brothers or with boys at school has paid off for two young women whose early years were at Winton and Cloncurry, delivering them a national championship.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

