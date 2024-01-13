Dance the night away for a good cause at Dalby

One of the Darling Downs most popular events is making a comeback this February to raise funds for an important bush charity.
Away from day jobs as agronomists, biosecurity officers, or work for major agriculture companies, the Darling Downs Young Ag Professionals is busy preparing to host the second Gowns on the Downs Charity Ball in Dalby with proceeds to be donated to Aussie Helpers.
The inaugural event was held in 2022 and quickly became a sell-out with attendees left raving about the extensive food and drinks package offered during the night of celebration.
With plenty of sponsors already on board, the night promises to be one not to be missed.
DDYAP chair Angus Dalgliesh said the ball started as a way to bring together young professionals that work in the Darling Downs region and celebrate them.
"This ball is an opportunity to network, build connections, create a strong community amongst the members of our community and ag industry and celebrate all that is young ag on the Downs," he said.
In between the networking and celebrations, those in attendance will be able to bid up on ag-related auction items and win big in the raffle.
Funds will help support Aussie Helpers; a charity founded by Dalby's Brian and Nerida Egan to aid farmers in need.
The event will take place on February 24 from 6pm to 11pm at the Dalby Events Centre.
Tickets are on sale now via trybooking.com/CNICX
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.