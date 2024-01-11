Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cattle producers embrace cotton in the north west as planting commences

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
January 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dryland cotton ready to be picked at Etta Plains, Julia Creek. Photo supplied.
Dryland cotton ready to be picked at Etta Plains, Julia Creek. Photo supplied.

More and more cattle producers in north west Queensland are trying their hand at dryland cotton and other cropping practices as the industry becomes more prominent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.