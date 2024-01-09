Bushfire risk the latest insurance cancellation concern

The threat of the loss of insurance for areas that are prone to bushfires looms unless more is done to prepare for them, and that means paying attention to making properties resilient, according to Warrego MP Ann Leahy.
She is one of a number calling for stronger laws around putting in fire breaks, allowing more backburning, and raising awareness about individual responsibilities, in the wake of the destruction seen in many areas of Queensland last year, notably in the Western Downs part of her electorate.
Trees around Tara are reshooting and a carpet of green is starting to cover the black fire scars, but Ms Leahy and others are keen to ensure the lessons learnt from the October bushfires aren't lost to complacency or overtaken by other disasters.
Semi-retired stock and station agent Alan Leech has a 12 hectare 'prickle farm' east of Tara and watched as fire last October roared through the timber on the block next door, preparing to open the gate for the mob of sheep there that he'd earlier mustered to the front of the property.
Having lost all but 80ha of his 485ha property on the Moonie Highway to fire in 2013, he knew the bushfire risk for the largely forested district he was moving to, which was why pulling and raking timber on his boundary was the first thing he did when he took over.
He said that was what saved him six months earlier when fire threatened on another side of his land.
"There are too many absentee landlords here, who are not made to be accountable for fire preparation," he said. "One of my neighbours, from Western Australia, told me he was fined $2000 because he let his grass get too high over there."
He suggested an inspector, similar to someone who came round and checked electricity meters, who would inspect properties and give advice at the same time.
"I think we need more education," he said.
"Everyone wants to live in the bush, but they don't realise what comes with that.
"People were warned the fire season would be bad six months earlier, but people say they can't afford to clean up their places, and there's fears about clearing laws and fines too."
Ms Leahy said it was clear from post-bushfire community meetings that people wanted clearing to happen but said they might need financial assistance.
"It might be something to look at in category D, build it back better, funding," she said.
The other messages she got from community meetings were of a need for wider firebreaks to be constructed, for on-property dams to be put in, and for continued maintenance of cleared areas.
"These weren't the first bushfires through Tara and they won't be the last - we really need to look at building resilience for the community," she said. "If people don't mitigate their risk, they won't get insurance in the future, and without insurance there's no investment."
She said Pollard insurance brokers had pulled out of insuring 66 properties in her electorate.
Some 56 dwellings were destroyed by fire around Tara last October and Western Downs deputy mayor Andrew Smith said that had created huge challenges in the small regional community.
He was hopeful of a report from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority that would engage consultants to help work out how the region could be more bushfire safe.
"It is a challenge when you've got smaller living areas in rural areas, and in among a lot of timber, but we can't let the opportunity slip by," he said.
"What we'd love to see are some rules possibly around clearing, not only on property fencelines but around houses.
"You can do that once-off but then you've got the issue of maintaining it and that can become an issue.
"That would be my number one (priority), and I think that's a pretty popular thought going around."
The region has been battered by bushfires all year - the pyroconvective fires at Miles in February, which burnt 90,000ha, was the largest fire event in Queensland's history, Mr Smith said.
Springsure was another part of the state seared by bushfires in 2023 and AgForce senior policy officer Greg Leach said the lobby group had spent a day there late last year, gathering details on the impacts for landholders.
"We asked what they'd recommend to improve responses and interfaces and ended up with 90 suggestions," he said. "We'd like to go to other regions now and get their comments as well."
They will all be condensed and taken to the meeting of the State Bushfire Committee meeting set down for March 9, he said, and the recommendations would be publicly tabled after that.
According to a Queensland Reconstruction Authority spokesperson, a state bushfire recovery plan was currently being developed.
They said the plan would be developed in consultation with councils and members of functional recovery groups but didn't involve community consultation.
Ms Leahy said the main message was that bushfires impacted neighbours as well as oneself.
"Three per cent of disaster funds are usually spent on preventing them but the human cost is huge," she said. "We have to flip that."
