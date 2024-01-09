Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bushfire risk the latest insurance cancellation concern

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 10 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bitumen roads weren't enough to stop the ferocity of the bushfires around Tara last October. Picture: Sally Gall
Bitumen roads weren't enough to stop the ferocity of the bushfires around Tara last October. Picture: Sally Gall

The threat of the loss of insurance for areas that are prone to bushfires looms unless more is done to prepare for them, and that means paying attention to making properties resilient, according to Warrego MP Ann Leahy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.