Bell Races attracts huge crowd for 100th

A mega crowd flocked through the gates as early as they could to enjoy the events and action at the Bell Centenary Races on Saturday.
Organisers and locals were all boasting about the huge numbers of visitors who travelled big distances to witness the five race program, fashions on the field and QCL's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition announcement.
The event marked 100 years of racing for the town, which normally boasts a population of 500 people.
Early predictions were that figure could have reached 2000 people on the weekend.
