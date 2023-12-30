Queensland Country Life
Kangawallafox $500,000 RFDS fundraiser aims for sky-high aviation record

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Chinchilla-based electrician and pilt, Cameron 'Sparrow' Obst, said he hopes to raise $500,000 for the RFDS to support their "amazing work" by attempting to set a new Australian record for the number of takeoffs and landings in one day in March 2024. Picture: Supplied
A Chinchilla electrician and instrument technician is completing the construction of a specially-built "bush plane", as he aims to set a new aviation record for the number of takeoffs and landings in one day in a fundraising event for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

