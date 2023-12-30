Kangawallafox $500,000 RFDS fundraiser aims for sky-high aviation record

A Chinchilla electrician and instrument technician is completing the construction of a specially-built "bush plane", as he aims to set a new aviation record for the number of takeoffs and landings in one day in a fundraising event for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Cameron 'Sparrow' Obst, 26, said he hopes to raise $500,000 for the RFDS to support the "amazing work" they provide to people across the state.
"I'll be using the Kangawallafox, an aircraft that I've spent the last few years designing and building to create the perfect bush plane, in which I hope to complete 150 takeoff and landings," he said.
"On March 9, weather depending, I'm fundraising for the Flying Doctor so that everyone living in rural, remote and regional Australia has access to medical aid, emergency services and other vital healthcare support.
"I've had friends who needed their help and the RFDS were amazing."
Mr Obst, who gained his pilot licence in 2017, and said he's using a nearby farming property rather than local airfield, as any other aircraft needing to use the facility would interrupt his touch-and-go record attempt.
"I will be climbing to 500ft (152.4m), then flying a circuit before descending to touch three wheels down then I'll be taking off again," he said.
"l'll be flying at about 60 knots which is approximately 110km/h.
"I am practising to be within three minutes per circuit to get the record, because if I am not within that window, it won't happen."
The Kangawallafox ground crew composed of aviation associates, family, friends and medical support will be on hand to monitor conditions, his aircraft and his own health as part of the record attempt, he said.
"I am expecting to use 200 litres of fuel but as I have a 100 litre tank, I will need to stop every two hours for a drink, stretch and a refuel," Mr Obst said.
"My ground crew includes two other pilots to confirm the record and my wife wife Taneal will photograph every landing with a time-stamp.
"And there will be a registered nurse there for the OH&S point of view, she has the power to tell me I am too fatigued to continue and she call off the record attempt."
He said pilot Ron Watts in 2013 set the current Australian record of 140 take offs and landings in one day.
Mr Obst said he came up with the name Kangawallafox which refers to the model and the name of the two-seater aircraft.
"A Kangawallafox is a (mythical) animal, like a drop-bear or a bunyip," he said.
"I wanted a slow-moving aircraft with good visibility and the ability to land on a rough paddock, gravel or a short runway, but I could not find one with all the features I wanted.
"So the Kangawallafox is a Frankenstein, a mix of the best of different aircraft."
Mr Obst said its construction has very much been a labour of love - not unlike his support of the RFDS.
"A bloke from Dalby who's a registered aircraft welder was great, he rally helped out," he said.
"I tried to use local parts where I could, but ended up getting the wings from the US and the propeller from the Ukraine."
He said the wings arrived, "in a flat-pack and were pop-riveted together",
Mr Obst said has has written to the Nationals Leader and Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud and the State Member for Callide, Bryson Head, to support the event.
"So far I have had responses from their offices," he said.
"I hope they can support my RFDS fundraising."
Mr Obst said any money raised is given directly to the RFDS.
"I'm paying everything for the event and any support from local business or donations goes straight to the RFDS," he said.
"It's a transparent process, I want people to know that nothing goes to me or a third party."
Now Mr Obst said he is finalising the final design processes ahead of being fully certified.
"My wonderful wife Taneal and kids Connor and Aleera are helping and have been very supportive," he said.
"With my initial test flight I kept the fuselage as minimalist as I could, I wanted to test how the airframe would fly and how it would perform and to ensure it was performing correctly and safe.
"Then I removed the wings and engine and had the frame sand-blasted and powder-coated.
"Hopefully, I should receive full registration soon through Recreational Aviation Australia, which is an offshoot of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority."
Mr Obst said around 330,000 Australians are helped by the Flying Doctor each year, which is one person every two minutes.
"The RFDS has 79 aircraft operating across Australia and no one is more than two hours flight away from care," he said
"It's about raising funds for a great Australian charity, so please help me to keep the Flying Doctor flying, by donating $10 if you can, because if enough people can donate $10, then the multiplying effect could send the total sky-high."
Once this fundraiser has been completed, Mr Obst has his eye on another aircraft goal - starting his own flying school.
"The lad who taught me to fly at Chinchilla is an ex crop duster pilot," he said.
"But there's no flying school here now.
"I just finished my instructor rating and by June or July, I'll have my training aircraft, a Brumby 610 Evolution to teach people."
It seems for Mr Obst, the sky really has no limits.
In the meantime, you can support Mr Obst's RFDS fundraiser here.
