NQ flood impact becoming clearer

By Queensland Farmers' Federation President Aaron Kiely
December 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Over the past week, more than a century of flood records were broken in rivers in the Cairns and Daintree region, as the relatively low-level category ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper caused heavy rain and flooding across North Queensland.

