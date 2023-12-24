Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Merry Christmas from a bau-bull

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
December 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Backhouse riding his Brahman bull BTS Cavalier. Picture: Ashleigh Backhouse
Heath Backhouse riding his Brahman bull BTS Cavalier. Picture: Ashleigh Backhouse

Look out Rudolph, there's another four-legged animal looking to steal your thunder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.