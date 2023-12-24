Merry Christmas from a bau-bull

Look out Rudolph, there's another four-legged animal looking to steal your thunder.
It's not everyday you spot a tinsel-wearing Brahman bull posing for the camera, let alone one being ridden by a young boy.
With Christmas fast approaching Ashleigh Backhouse from Lower Wonga decided to capture her son Heath, 12, riding his beloved bull BTS Cavalier in the festive spirit.
The 17-month-old son of Y3K Cavalier is a future sale bull, if the family can part with the quiet natured beast.
"From the day he was born he has always been extremely quiet," she said.
"Heath broke him in himself, did everything with him. The bull follows him around everywhere and he generally coaches him to the hay rack and jumps on.
"The Brahman Society sent out emails wanting some photos to decorate their office...Heath was out riding him one day and the idea popped into my mind."
The Backhouse family are fulltime horse trainers but recently purchased another 600 acre block to allow them to grow their Brahman herd, which currently sits at about 100 breeders.
