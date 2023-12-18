Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cyclone-affected bananas to be harvested

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Post-flooding, Australian Banana Growers Council said mud on vehicles is one of the most common ways pests and diseases are spread onto and between farms and urged people to avoid sightseeing or entering flooded farms, unless its an emergency and to always follow on-farm biosecurity procedures. Picture: Supplied
Post-flooding, Australian Banana Growers Council said mud on vehicles is one of the most common ways pests and diseases are spread onto and between farms and urged people to avoid sightseeing or entering flooded farms, unless its an emergency and to always follow on-farm biosecurity procedures. Picture: Supplied

Following on from the devastation caused to banana farms by ex-Cyclone Jaser, Biosecurity Queensland announced it had negotiated ongoing market access arrangements to allow Queensland banana growers to certify fruit harvested from fallen plants after a tropical cyclone for a limited period of up to two-weeks after the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.