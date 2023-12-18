Queensland Country Life
Shoelaces used in daring rescue of calves swept away in Cairns floods

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 18 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:10am
Fast thinking locals initlaly used a rope made of shoelaces then a tree lopping rope to rescue several calves from the flooded Barron River north of Cairns on Sunday morning. Picture: Bazz Goes
Fast thinking locals initlaly used a rope made of shoelaces then a tree lopping rope to rescue several calves from the flooded Barron River north of Cairns on Sunday morning. Picture: Bazz Goes

Fast thinking by Cairns locals to knot a rope from their shoelaces to rescue the first of four calves swept into the fast flowing Barron River as it surged under the Captain Cook Highway, has provided some much needed good news as intense rain maintained it grip on the region.

