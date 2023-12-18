Shoelaces used in daring rescue of calves swept away in Cairns floods

Fast thinking by Cairns locals to knot a rope from their shoelaces to rescue the first of four calves swept into the fast flowing Barron River as it surged under the Captain Cook Highway, has provided some much needed good news as intense rain maintained it grip on the region.
It is understood a herd of cattle in the Freshwater Creek area north of Cairns were swept away by floodwaters on Sunday, after an attempt to have the animals moved to higher ground.
It's the latest disaster for farmers across the region as the rain and wind caused by former Cyclone Jasper continued to impact people, livestock and infrastructure.
The livestock owner posted her distress on social media which galvanised many locals who were already under pressure in their own properties to brave the elements and help pull calves from the floodwaters.
On Sunday morning Sara Lord Steuck said it was heartbreaking to see so many calves drown but incredibly positive to see the community work together to save as many as they could.
"My friends Trevor and Alie were the first on the bridge and started seeing cows floating down the Barron River," she said.
"It was crazy, we saw four calves drown but managed to save two (at first).
"The first rope we used was shoelaces as we had nothing else to hand," she said.
"Then Trevor went back to his place to get some tree lopping ropes and by the time he came back there were more people on the bridge to help and we managed to pull those two out.
"The calves are now on a nearby soccer field that is unfortunately now flooding too, so since then we have been doing an hourly driveby to check on them and will check again first thing in the morning."
Also at the calf rescue was experienced whitewater enthusiast, Cairns Canyoning director Bazz Goes who took a video of one calf's rescue.
Mr Goes, 43, who has undertaken many whitewater people rescues, said while a back injury prevented him from helping to left the livestock out of the water, he directed his attention to ensuring those involved stayed safe and did not get into difficulties in the raging torrent.
"We were at Barron Bridge on the main highway around 10:30 am, the water was massive, we were at the Barron River bridge where it flowed under the Captain Cook Highway just past Aeroglen," he said.
"A friend of mine jumped in the car after we saw some footage on social media of people asking for help.
"When we arrived there at least five people already in amongst it and helped where we could, for me it was about making sure there was no snowball to the situation and everyone involved stayed safe.
"We were lucky to be in the right place at the right time to help."
"The river was up 14m, this seems to be highest recorded since 1977."
Mr Goes said it was fantastic how all those involved, all working together to save the distressed livestock.
"It was good to see how well everyone was working together and I was in a position to help them avoid any danger around 10:30 am," he said.
"It's still bucketing down."
Mr Goes said the only negative of people being out and about has been rubber-necking locals clogging up roads and it's not only dangerous for them but its causing a wash which is impacting people's homes.
"It's disappointing to see people just going out, looking and putting themselves in silly situations and this creates unnecessary rescue scenarios," he said.
"I heard there's been cattle washed away in Mossman and Cooktown, the roads are all flooded."
