Easy guide to shed roof pitch design options for your new build

Let Fair Dinkum Builds guide you through the different shed roof pitch options available. Picture Shutterstock

The only time you realise there are many design options for a shed roof is when you're about to build one. It's not just about looking good but about longevity and functionality too. From the traditional gable to the resilient hip and many more, the design you choose could be the difference between a sturdy shelter that lasts a lifetime or a makeshift cover that barely survives a storm.

So, let Fair Dinkum Builds guide you through the different shed roof pitch options available to ensure you make the right choice for your new build.

Popular shed roof pitch designs

When picking a roof design for your shed, here are some top choices to consider:

Gable roof

The gable roof is a popular, cost-friendly design. It looks like an upside-down V and can match any architectural style. It's good at letting water run off in rainy weather and keeps your shed cool in the summer thanks to its effective ventilation. Plus, the high peak means you could have extra storage space at the top.

Hip roof

A hip roof has a solid, four-sided design, perfect if you live in a place with strong winds or heavy snow. It's built to last, so you won't have to worry about your shed getting damaged easily. Plus, it has a spacious interior and a pleasing symmetry to its design.

Skillion roof

The skillion roof is a stylish yet simple design. It has a steep slope which helps water run off quickly, so you don't have to worry about water damage. It's perfect for smaller sheds and is faster and cheaper to build.

Flat roof

Despite its name, the flat roof isn't completely flat. It has a slight pitch to let water drain off. This design gives you more room for things like solar panels, helping you save on energy. Or you can even turn it into a rooftop garden or seating area. A flat roof is a practical choice if you're on a tight budget but still want something modern.

Key things to think about when picking your shed roof style

Before you decide on the roof style for your shed, weigh up these important points that go beyond just how it looks:

Local weather

Think about your local weather. If it rains or snows a lot where you live, a roof design with a sharp slope like a gable or skillion roof is best. This way, water runs off quickly, meaning less chance of damage or the roof collapsing under heavy snow.

How you'll use the shed

What's the shed for? Will it be a garage or a workshop? You might need a lot of space overhead, which means a gable or hip roof could work well. If you're mainly using it for storage, a flat roof might be the best option. It's cheaper and lets you make the most of your space.

Your shed and your home should match

Your shed needs to fit in with your property. Pick a roof style that goes with your house's design. A flat or skillion roof could be perfect for a modern, minimalist look. A gable or hip roof may work better for more traditional homes.

Price matters

Lastly, think about how much you can spend. Some designs, like the hip roof, can cost more because they're trickier to build. Simpler styles like the Gable or Skillion Roof can be just as good but are more affordable.

Making the right choice for long-lasting satisfaction

In essence, the choice of your shed roof pitch design is more than just about its looks - it's a significant factor that determines its durability, functionality, and the overall aesthetic of your property. Consider the weather in your area, the purpose of your shed, its visual harmony with your home, and your budget.