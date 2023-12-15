Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Heavy rain and flooding impacting FNQ producers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 15 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters pouring along the main driveway at Telpara Hills on the Atherton Tableland. Picture: Stephen Pearce.
Floodwaters pouring along the main driveway at Telpara Hills on the Atherton Tableland. Picture: Stephen Pearce.

Parts of Far North Queensland have recorded their wettest December day since 1990, thanks to the effect of ex-tropical cyclone Jasper, which is continuing to bring heavy to locally intense rainfall and areas of significant flash flooding north of and including Port Douglas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.