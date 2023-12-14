Elders agent Clarrie Heinemann, 'last of the legends' farewelled

There were pink shirts aplenty at the funeral for long term stock and station agent Clarrie Heinemann, to honour his extreme dedication to the company that became Elders.
Clarence John Heinemann was born in Brisbane on October 23, 1939 and passed away on November 30 this year.
Of his 84 years, Clarrie gave almost 52 of them to AML&F and the companies it evolved into - AML-Estates, Elders AML Estates, Elders IXL, Elders Pastoral, Elders, Primac Elders Limited, Elders Limited & Elders Rural Services.
The dedication, integrity and loyalty that showed was highlighted and honoured at his funeral in Dalby on December 7, with the wearing of the Elders 'pink shirts' by the congregation, and by the family wearing Elders ties and badges, plus an original AML&F badge.
Family members said it highlighted how special and rewarding his work was to him, saying he loved the work, the company and his clients.
After attending Nudgee College as a boarder between 1955 and 1956, he started with AML&F in Quilpie in 1960, then was stationed in Brisbane from 1961 to 1964, before transferring to Dalby in 1965.
He arrived in the Western Downs community in February 1965, and his wife Shirley and newborn daughter Michelle came and settled in May of that year.
A confidential letter from the Brisbane office to the Dalby branch advising of Clarrie's appointment has been kept by the family and is the source of much amusement now, particularly the paragraph noting that his salary of 1400 pounds per annum and suggesting he not be out of pocket more than 3 pounds a week for his accommodation.
"As you are probably already aware, this officer has his own home in Brisbane, which he proposes to sell," the letter states.
Beginning as the bookkeeper, Clarrie then headed the office accounting department, and was appointed Dalby branch manager in 1990.
According to the family eulogy, for three consecutive years from 2003 to 2005, Dalby was highest earning branch in Queensland.
Clarrie was offered other senior positions within the organisation but opted to stay in Dalby.
One of those who worked with him for 10 years in the early 2000s was Peter Bird, who described him as an old-style agent who believed in weekly phone calls to his clients, in the era before mobile phones.
"It was great to hear his stories, especially of the cattle depression of the 1970s, when agents turned their hand to things such as selling bikes, to get by," he said. "He gave us the skills, and then the freedom to find our own way in the business."
Peter said Clarrie was very considerate of people on the land, especially helping to find ways for them to continue when times were tough, such as extending terms.
Anyone connected with the cattle industry in the 1960s, '70s and '80s remembers Peter Knauer, Peter Irwin, Merv Treweeke and Clarrie Heinemann as the kings of AML&F, and all their families were great friends too.
Dulacca Braford breeder John Amor was another who described Clarrie as like family, as he worked closely with Jack and Joy Price, the parents of John's wife, Jackie, in establishing the breed in southern Queensland.
"I knew him for about 50 years," John recalled. "He was very switched on, excellent with figures, and a genuine bloke - he always told you the truth."
His daughter Michelle Loch remembers his sense of humour, especially how Clarrie asked her to create a Bachelor of Common Sense sign, which hung in his office for many years.
Clarrie also served for over 50 years as a Justice of the Peace, having first been certified in May 1965.
He and his wife Shirley were each one of five-children families growing up in Quilpie and they both started Grade 1 together at St Finbarr's School, meaning they knew each other for 77 years.
Clarrie is survived by Shirley, his daughter Michelle, his son Peter Heinemann, and a number of grandchildren.
