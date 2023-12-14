Queensland Country Life
Elders agent Clarrie Heinemann, 'last of the legends' farewelled

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Clarrie Heinemann.
There were pink shirts aplenty at the funeral for long term stock and station agent Clarrie Heinemann, to honour his extreme dedication to the company that became Elders.

