QR armbands trialled to help WQ patients get back home

Sally Gall
Updated January 9 2024 - 6:48pm, first published December 12 2023 - 7:58pm
Longreach Hospital RN Cailin Bell attaches a QR band to a patients arm. Picture supplied.

QR code armbands are being trialled as a way of ensuring western Queenslanders airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital for medical attention will have a way of returning home planned for them.

