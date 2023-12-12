Queensland Country Life
Path clears for Miles as rival bows out of premier race

By Laine Clark
December 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Steven Miles is on his way to become Queensland premier after a leadership contender stepped aside. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Steven Miles is set to become Queensland's next premier after rival Shannon Fentiman pulled out of the leadership race.

