New branding legislation to be introduced in new year

Changes to livestock branding and ear mark legislation will be introduced to parliament in Queensland in 2024.
Over the last 12 months, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been reviewing how livestock brands and earmarks will be managed.
Currently, Queensland and the Northern Territory are the only two areas in Australia where branding livestock is compulsory.
But under the Queensland government review, branding will either remain mandatory or the decision to brand cattle will be left to the producer themselves.
It could also mean an increase in the registration costs producers pay to own and retain a brand.
Consultation closed at the start of the year with some 350 submissions and the Queensland government has said "DAF will be able to implement a new system by 2024".
A spokesperson from Biosecurity Queensland confirmed the news in a statement to Queensland Country Life.
"The Queensland government is looking at introducing legislation to parliament early next year following extensive consultation with stakeholders," they said.
"More information regarding this proposal can be expected in the near future.
"There has been a six per cent decrease in three-piece horse and cattle certificates (890) issued in the last 12 months (8 December 2022 - 8 December 2023), compared to the 12 months prior.
"All other categories have remained largely consistent."
