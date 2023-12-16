Queensland Country Life
Saputo acquisition by Coles gets green light

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
December 16 2023 - 11:30am
As reported previously, eastAUSmilk and other players in the dairy industry have made multiple submissions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission urging that it attach conditions to the acquisition by Coles of two Saputo milk processing facilities, in Laverton (Victoria) and Erskine Park (New South Wales).

