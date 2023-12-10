Annastacia Palaszczuk resigns as Qld premier

Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced she has resigned, and will leave the position at the end of the week.
In a press conference today (Sunday December 10, 2023) Ms Palaszczuk made the announcement.
"I will finish at the end of this week as Premier and the next Premier of Queensland is for caucus to decide on Friday giving MPs time to come back," she said.
"And soon the people of Queensland will have their say.
"But now is the time for me to find out what else life has to offer."
Ms Palaszczuk said she was raised to believe in the "dignity of work".
"When I took on this job, unemployment in parts of regional Queensland was at 11 per cent - now it is under 3 (per cent)," she said.
"Our future is brighter than it has ever been."
Ms Palaszczuk said she has given the job "her all" and has "run a marathon".
"Standing here today with these flags ... and standing up for the people of Queensland has been an honour of my life," she said in the emotional address.
"I don't believe anyone who comes after me will know how humbling it is to travel this state and meet so many amazing people.
"I have fought the good fight, I have given everything."
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said he respected Ms Palaszczuk for her time in the role.
"Regardless of politics, nine years a Premier deserves acknowledgement and respect," he said.
"I want to thank Annastacia Palaszczuk for her service, and wish her well in her retirement."
