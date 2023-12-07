Rockhampton Cattle Club will not be available for members during Beef 2024

Members of the Rockhampton Cattle Club will not be able to meet at their clubhouse in the Rockhampton Showgrounds during Beef 2024.
It's understood that when Rockhampton City Council took control of the showgrounds, it also took control of the Rockhampton Cattle Club building where the club now has to lease it back from council.
And, during Beef 2024, an agreement has been reached where the building will be used as a meeting place for volunteers.
Rockhampton Cattle Club president Bill Cragg said Beef 2024 was paying a sum of money to the club so volunteers could use the building to meet and relax.
"(There's) no doubt some members will be disappointed that the clubhouse will not be available during Beef Week," he said.
"But, on the upside, the Rockhampton Cattle Club is playing a major role by housing volunteers during Beef Week as it will be used as a meeting place and base for volunteers and we all know that events like Beef Australia would not be possible without its volunteers."
Mr Cragg said Beef Australia puts the beef industry and Rockhampton on the world map.
"This event is important for the economy of Rockhampton and Central Queensland," he said.
Mr Cragg said the Rockhampton Cattle Club would be running as per usual during the Rockhampton Show on June 12, 13 and 14 with the Commercial Cattle and Stud Competitions.
The Rockhampton Cattle Club was established in 1966 as a member-only meeting place for producers to catch up at the Rockhampton Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.