Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Rockhampton Cattle Club will not be available for members during Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
December 8 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle judging at a previous Beef Week. File pic
Cattle judging at a previous Beef Week. File pic

Members of the Rockhampton Cattle Club will not be able to meet at their clubhouse in the Rockhampton Showgrounds during Beef 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.