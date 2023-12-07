Mitchell's second attempt at Christmas party a winner

Mitchell's Christmas in the park festivities on a warm Wednesday evening were a complete contrast to the previous Friday, when looming thunder clouds delivered a wild storm that sent partygoers running for cover.
Tents were upended in a wild wind and equipment pulverised by hail stones, resulting in the annual event being abandoned soon after it had started.
The community regrouped though and five days later put on a fabulous spectacle.
Although there may have been a few less people than previously, the singing, dancing and carolling was as entertaining as it ever was.
There were plenty of Rotary hams to go round, along with a barbecue dinner and an icecream stall.
Plenty of people had videos to show of the destructive storm that swept across the eastern Warrego the previous Friday, and stories of holding on to their shade tents for dear life.
Organisers said they weren't surprised that a few less people had been able to come along a second time, but they were still happy to spread the Christmas cheer far and wide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.