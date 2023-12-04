Queensland Country Life
RRR Women's awards to Kinka Beach, Bullyard, Winton, Einasleigh

December 4 2023 - 1:00pm
RRR Women's 2023 award winners - Lyn French, Stacey Parfitt, top, Shane Steffan, bottom, and Amanda-Lyn Pearson.
RRR Women's 2023 award winners - Lyn French, Stacey Parfitt, top, Shane Steffan, bottom, and Amanda-Lyn Pearson.

Livingstone Shire's Stacey Parfitt is the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network Rural Woman of the Year for 2023.

