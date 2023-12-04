Top selling honours were shared between two vendors including Rachel and Wayne Bean of the Northern Territory and the Ellrott family from Mornish at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse sale over the weekend.
Overall, the Dalby sale results didn't reach the dizzy heights of previous year's but vendors and selling agents Ray White Rural were delighted with the end result considering seasonal and the cattle market outlook.
At the fall of the hammer on Sunday evening, 231 of 266 horses sold for an 87 per cent clearance and $20,502 average.
Wayne and Rachel Bean, Beansville, Katherine, NT were first time vendors at the Dalby sale after supporting the Nutrien horse sale at Tamworth, NSW sale for years.
The Beans changed their marketing direction when Nutrien changed its policy on selling five year old open horses in a separate Master's sale in September and that didn't suit them, due to their work demand.
"We bought eight camp horses down to compete at the Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick campdraft and Rachel and the horses stayed in Queensland,for the Dalby sale while I returned to the NT to do some work, then returned," Mr Bean said.
The Bean's topped the sale on the first day of selling when Hazaction Sweet Acres sold for $94,000 sold late on Saturday evening to Patrick Hardwick, Hawthorne, Victoria.
"Overall, the result was very pleasing to see our four lots averaging $54,000," he said.
Doing the bidding for the Mr Hardwick was well known campdrafter Kathe Southern of Serect Plains, St. George.
Mr Bean, who owns the Ray White Rural franchise in Katherine said the decision was also an 'emotional one'.
"I had spoken to a lot of the guys on the phone over the years so it was a great opportunity to support the sale and a chance to meet them all in person," he said.
The tables turned on Sunday when it was Craig, Belinda, Abby and Riley Ellrott family, of Bighouse Mornish, were in the spotlight when auctioneer Liam Kirkwood spirited bidding opened at $15,000 before climbing to $96,000 for their quality mare Bighouse Lollipop.
In the end, the bidding dual was won by High Country Performance Horses, Esk.
The Ellrots have sold sold at Dalby since 2018 and said Mrs Ellrott said this was their 'best price to date'.
In all, the Ellotts sold 10 horses to average $25,500.
See this week's Queensland Country Life for a detailed sale report.
