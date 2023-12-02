A 12-year-old mare has sold for $94,000 at the Dalby Stock Horse Sale.
Hazaction Sweet Acres sold for the high price late on Saturday evening for Wayne and Rachel Bean, Beansville Enterprises, Katherine, NT to Patrick Hardwick, Hawthorne, Victoria.
Prominent campdrafter Kate Southern did the buying on Mr Hardwick's behalf with the whole family intending to compete on her.
The winner of six campdrafts including three opens and a ladies recently bred two foals and was described as a horse for the whole family.
She was a daughter of Acres Destiny and Wintarna Miss Lynette.
At the conclusion of the first day of selling, 45 of 59 geldings or 90 per cent averaged $19,300 and 45 of 54 mares sold for an 83 per cent clearance and averaged $23,822.
In the geldings, it was a half brother to last year's top price gelding that achieved the same accolade.
Neirbo Ace sold for $54,000 to John and Polly Southern, Chippendale South Grazing, Dirranbandi on behalf of Cheyenne and Deb O'Brien, Laglan, Clermont.
The five-year-old gelding had achieved campdraft scores as high as 91 and was by Neirbo Django from heritage-bred Neirbo Roxette.
Last year the same vendors sold Neirbo Guzman, by Hazelwood Conman, for $65,000 as the top price gelding.
Next best gelding at $38,000 was Neirbo Lewis, a five-year-old gelding offered by Demi O'Brien.
By NEIBO Django, Lewis was ready to start Campdrafting and was bought by Roger Boshammer, Glenoch, Chinchilla.
