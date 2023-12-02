Queensland Country Life
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/News

Rural early childhood sector joins action plan call to address crisis

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly Mortimer, Royal Far West, and Bush Kids representatives Kaitlin Hinchliffe and Cara Swann were among those taking their message to Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: Sally Gall
Holly Mortimer, Royal Far West, and Bush Kids representatives Kaitlin Hinchliffe and Cara Swann were among those taking their message to Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: Sally Gall

The urgent need to address the closures of early learning centres in country towns, and the lack of staff to work in them, was part of the six-point action plan presented to Queensland's politicians in Brisbane on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.