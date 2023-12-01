A steady stream of shoppers explored the aisles of Toowoomba's annual Bush Christmas exhibition on Thursday, with just one day left to make purchases.
The gifts and gourmet items had attracted visitors from as far away as Newcastle in NSW, along with North Queenslanders.
Bus tours are becoming popular and organiser Wendy Allen said a craft group from Annerley and the Moreton Club had been welcomed through the doors the day before.
"And if people can't get here, we're taking lots of calls for items to be sent," she said. "Hampers especially are very popular with people searching for ways to support rural people."
Ms Allen said there were over 100 exhibitors, a third of them new each year.
"They come from up and down the rural and regional parts of the eastern seaboard, as far south as Tasmania, thanks to a Toowoomba connection," she said.
