Keen campdrafter in Bush Bachelor mix

Darby Bourke has his younger brother Harry to thank for his nomination in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition.
The 27-year-old is one of 10 finalists in the competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6 at the Bell Races.
Darby is a born and bred local to Brigalow and is now a rural contractor, offering everything from fencing to mustering, after working on stations as far as Boulia and the Northern Territory.
It was during his time on stations that he dabbled in rodeo clowning but his main hobbies include playing rugby for the Chinchilla River Rats, campdrafting, and having a good time.
"This year I've got a couple mares in foal but previously I'd try and attend five or six drafts a year," he said.
His ideal date would be pretty simple; a few beers and a pub meal or sitting by a fire with some takeaway.
This self-proclaimed "social butterfly" isn't afraid to hit the dancefloor either.
"It's hard to keep me pinned down at one spot at a race meet; I'm pretty social and love a beer and a dance," he said.
"What you see is what you get."
Darby was sincere when stating he was looking for a genuine country girl.
"Honest, no nonsense and down to earth," he said.
"I was engaged a little while ago and things didn't work out. Harry felt the need to put me in this so I'll be dragging him along."
Harry described Darby as willing to go above and beyond for people.
"He will have you laughing within the first 10 minutes of talking to him, not to mention he's a pretty good looking rooster," he said in the nomination.
