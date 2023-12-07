She has attended the Bell Races every year since she was born and now this agri solicitor is hoping her favourite event will be even more significant in her life story.
Paige Caldwell, 23, is one of 10 finalists in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6.
While Paige currently works in Roma, she isn't afraid to make the regular trip back to her hometown of Bell where her family run a beef backgrounding operation.
"Our family has always been in the district..." she said.
"I always loved growing up in Bell and on the farm but I knew I didn't want to work on the farm itself but wanted to get an education and found I was passionate for law and thought I would be involved in ag that way."
Community involvement is where Paige's heart lies.
The former 2021 Darling Downs Showgirl and Bell Show volunteer is looking for a man who is hardworking, community minded and willing to get in and give anything a go.
"My number one reason for entering was supporting Bell and the Bell Races in bringing this competition back," she said.
"I thought it would be so awesome to get some new people to the town but I have also never been really looking for a man until now. I was always focused on myself but I've settled down geographically for the time being.
"I haven't been looking. I have not tried with any effort before but I'm looking for something new."
Her dream man can't be afraid to help out on the front gate at the show and must be up for a steak sandwich at Bell's own Pips n Cherries.
He needs to be prepared to have plenty of space for the matching handbag and shoe sets Paige has in every colour.
"The whole other spare bedroom will be needed for them, non-negotiable," she said.
She took her application very seriously, with spreadsheets and a photoshoot at the racetrack.
Paige has a tendency to be the organiser of her group chat which leads to many social outings across the countryside. She is determined, thrives when busy and loyal to those close to her.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.