Embryo programs are on a rapid rise in the beef industry but one Brahman operation has already seen the benefits of the trend and is doing the opposite.
It was while living in Texas that Becky Wilson reignited her love of Brahman cattle and established her American arm of Eureka Creek by purchasing embryos in overseas females in 2000 selecting from Hudgins and V8 Ranch.
She had grown up with her parents Barry and Pauline Bowie, but over time the genetic pool had run dry.
"It was with the guidance of Ced Wise we successfully imported hundreds of embryos into Australia from these females which are the base of the Australian Eureka Creek herd today," Ms Wilson said.
"We found sourcing bulls to use in these embryo programs was a little more difficult due to some of the USA restrictions for use of semen at the time, but we were able to use bulls from the Tic Tac Toe, Sugarlands and Mayronne studs."
Unlike the rest of the industry, Eureka Creek no longer does embryo programs.
"We are breeding a nice line of even cattle, and feel we don't need to target a particular female line," she said.
Their commercial Brahman heifers, are joined to Angus bulls and the F1 progeny sold at either Biloela or Gracemere.
Eureka Creek recently sold 30 weaner steers at Biloela that returned $500, a far cry from their older siblings last year at $1500.
She recalls her first foray at RBWS in 2006, when as a new vendor she drew the last three lots on the day, in what was the biggest catalogue on record with over 1100 bulls offered.
"It was a feeling of dread over the three very long days until our bulls walked into the ring in the dark at about 7pm with about 12 buyers sitting in the stands," she said.
"The dread quickly turned to elation as they averaged $17,000 which was good money on the day."
After buying round lucerne hay bales and feeding cattle since September, Eureka Creek received 50 millimetres on Monday.
