Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Channel Country rally calls for decision on resource developments

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 29 2023 - 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A portion of the group demanding Channel Country protection from oil and gas activity at Parliament House on Wednesday. Picture: Sally Gall
A portion of the group demanding Channel Country protection from oil and gas activity at Parliament House on Wednesday. Picture: Sally Gall

Queensland's anti-fracking lobby groups are piling on the pressure for the Queensland government to honour its election commitment to protect Channel Country rivers and floodplains from oil and gas before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.