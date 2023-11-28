Queensland Country Life
"Simply wrong" said Police Minister

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 28 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 9:00pm
File picture.

The Queensland Police Service and the Police Minister have both responded to claims made by the Shooter's Union president Graham Park which said one of the Wieambilla shooters reportedly had firearms simultaneously registered to him in both NSW and Queensland as "confronting, yet sadly unsurprising" revelations.

