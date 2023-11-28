The Queensland Police Service and the Police Minister have both responded to claims made by the Shooter's Union president Graham Park which said one of the Wieambilla shooters reportedly had firearms simultaneously registered to him in both NSW and Queensland as "confronting, yet sadly unsurprising" revelations.
It is almost 12 months since the horrific Wieambilla shooting killing police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, and neighbour Alan Dare, at a rural property in the district when three residents opened fire on them.
It resulted with three residents, brothers Gareth and Nathaniel Train, and Gareth's wife, Stacey Train, who opened fire being subsequently shot and killed by responding police.
Mr Park said this latest information was recently disclosed in a NSW Parliamentary Estimates hearing.
"We have had serious concerns for many years that firearm registration does not protect the public or police, let alone prevent crime, and this just proves it," Mr Park said.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the claims being made are simply wrong.
"It was public knowledge that the person in question held a Weapons Licence and the Queensland Police Service confirmed that fact about the person in question holding a Queensland Weapons Licence, in a statement in February this year," Mr Ryan said.
"Notwithstanding that fact, the argument being made against a National Firearms Register is simply illogical.
"A National Register would enhance the free flow of information between jurisdictions giving police across the nation much faster access to an individual's weapons status."
He said Queensland is totally committed to the establishment of a National Firearms Register.
"Queensland put this matter on the national agenda and will not abandon from whatever it takes to achieve its establishment, Mr Ryan said.
"And the Queensland Police Service supports a National Firearms Register."
Mr Ryan said establishing a National Firearms Register is the right thing to do, and the sooner it is done, the better.
A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said back in February, Nathaniel Train held a Queensland weapon's licence issued on March 22, 2011 which was due to expire May 21, 2024.
"This licence was suspended on August 18, 2022 and the Queensland Police Service generated a suspension notice for service, however he could not be located to serve it, they said.
"Ammunition retailers can check the status of a weapon holder's licence via a specialised database, though this is not a legislative requirement. Licence holders must present their physical licence to ammunition retailers at point-of-sale.
"On behalf of the State Coroner with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission, the QPS Ethical Standards Command continues to investigate all aspects of the Wieambilla tragedy, including weapons licence information sharing between police jurisdictions."
