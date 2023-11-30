Quality grazing country with an abundance of natural capital

Central Queensland property Bucket Gully is 1618 hectares (3997 acres) of freehold cattle country situated adjacent to the Leichhardt Highway between Banana and Wowan.
Offered by the Nott family after more than 100 years of ownership, the property has been continuously grazed at conservative stocking rates for most of its history.
Fencing and water infrastructure developed in 2021-22 has made it possible to rotationally graze the property.
Bucket Gully is currently divided into five paddocks with watering points in place for additional paddocks, if required.
The property features open, silver-leaved ironbark and bloodwood forests with some Dallachy's ghost gums. There are bauhinia and bottle trees on the basalt outcrops.
In the early years, about 200ha of scrub and forest was pulled and 1000ha ringbarked and tordonned.
Overdeen Road runs through the property along the southern boundary. The fenced access road is also used to move stock.
The fencing is described as being in good order, and includes 9km of new three barbed wires on steel posts and assemblies.
Bucket Creek is also well watered. There are 15 poly tanks connected with 15km of new 63mm poly pipe providing gravity fed supply to 11 watering points. There are also five bores, two of which are powered by solar.
In addition to Bucket Gully, water is supplied from Harris and Millers creeks and other smaller waterways.
The property has also been managed to develop its natural capital, including monitoring of the ecology, pasture and water infiltration rates by the Australian Holistic Management Cooperative.
The well located property is 54km from Teys Australia meatworks at Biloela, 127km from the JBS Australia meatworks in Rockhampton, 52km from the Moura Saleyards and 94km from the Gracemere Saleyards.
Bucket Gully is being sold through Adcock Partners by an expressions of interest process that closes on January 10, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners.
