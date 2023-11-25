Dedicated Droughtmaster breeders Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmaster stud, Wallumbilla, were delighted when they topped the Cream of the Crop Droughtmaster Female sale at Coolabunia on Saturday.
Making the top money at $11,500 was Wallace Nadia, a 13 month old heifer by Eversleigh Kosmonaut from Wallace Vale Emily, and sold to Matt and Rebecca Brooks, Major Droughtmasters, Wivenhoe Pocket.
Mr Brooks said they first spotted Nadia on Mrs Underwood's Facebook marketing campaign, and as they had previously been underbidders on the Underwood-bred cattle, decided this was the one they would buy.
"We will let her settle into her new surroundings and then we will join her naturally to Oasis Domino, which we paid $26,000 at the Central Highlands Droughtmaster sale two years ago," he said.
The Underwoods were very happy with the result and overall sold eight heifers for a top average of $5438.
They said Nadia had always been eye catching from birth and delighted she was going to Major Droughtmasters.
"We are very happy all our heifers found their way to into stud operations," Mrs Underwood said.
In all, 55 heifers from 66 offered sold to average $3855, representing 86 per cent clearance.
Next at $9500 was Nindethana Ottabell offered by Bronwyn Betts and Michael Hawkins, who sold to Jim and Rachel McKenzie, Lower Wonga.
The sale was well supported throughout, on the-line forum Elite Livestock Auctions, with 32 heifers selling on-line and 75 bidders registered and active.
"We had registered bidders actively bidding on 80pc of the draft," Elite Livestock Auctions representative Tammie Robinson said.
Aussie Land and Livestock selling agent Midge Thompson said the online buyers were either repeat buyers, or buyers who had requested an early video viewing.
"Some rain in the South Burnett which varied certainly helped us put an extra spin to the results too."
Selling agents: Aussie Land and Livestock, GDL with auctioneer Corey Evans selling the entire run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.