Cream of the Crop helped by rain

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:33am, first published November 25 2023 - 7:14pm
Wallace Vale Nadia sold for a top price of $11,500 by Roger and Jenny Underwood to Matt and Rebecca Brooks, Major Droughtmasters, Wivenhoe Pocket. Picture: Helen Walker.
Dedicated Droughtmaster breeders Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmaster stud, Wallumbilla, were delighted when they topped the Cream of the Crop Droughtmaster Female sale at Coolabunia on Saturday.

