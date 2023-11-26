Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Home/Cropping

Mini chocolate capsicum bred by Bowen-based Arable Field Research a sweet success

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
November 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new chocolate mini snacking variety of capsicum under the brand 'Little Sweet' has hit the supermarket shelves after more than six years of development by Arable Field Research in Bowen. Picture: Supplied
A new chocolate mini snacking variety of capsicum under the brand 'Little Sweet' has hit the supermarket shelves after more than six years of development by Arable Field Research in Bowen. Picture: Supplied

A new super-sweet chocolate mini snacking variety of capsicum has hit the supermarket shelves after more than six years of development by a North Queensland seed researcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.